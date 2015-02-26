FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Derwent London sees 2015 rental growth of at least 6-8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc

* Final dividend up 8.7 percent to 28 penceper share

* Total dividend 39.65 pence per share

* Net rental income increased by 5.8 pct to 128.7 mln stg from 121.7 mln stg in 2013

* Fy EPRA net asset value per share increased by 28.4 pct to 2,908p from 2,264p at 31 december 2013, and by 13.1 pct from 2,572p at 30 june 201

* Final dividend per share of 28.00p making 39.65 pence for full year, an increase of 8.6 pct

* Expect to see rental growth at least maintained at 6-8 pct across portfolio, and investment yields to remain firm in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

