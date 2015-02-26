FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colt Group SA FY revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.5 billion eur
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 26, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Colt Group SA FY revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.5 billion eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Colt Group Sa

* FY revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.5 billion eur

* Colt 2014 final results

* Colt group financial performance in 2014 reflected ongoing transformation of our business, with a disappointing first half, but a second half that delivered to expectations

* In may we restructured our business along four lines of business: network, voice, data centre and it services; increasing focus on leveraging our assets more effectively

* Group revenue declined 5.1% due largely to a reduction in voice associated with our proactive withdrawal from low margin carrier voice trading contracts, and regulatory price declines

* EBITDA before exceptional items declined 7.2 pct to eur 297.1m (2013: eur 320.1m)

* We expect completion of transformation in 2015 should result in improved performance towards end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
