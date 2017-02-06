Feb 6 Maha Energy AB :

* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.

* Cash consideration is $35 million plus financial guarantees (letters of credit or surety bonds) for certain work commitments totalling about $12 million

* Acquisition to be financed via fully committed directed share issue of 91.7 million Swedish crowns (about $10.5 million)

* Acquisition to be financed via fully committed directed share issue of 91.7 million Swedish crowns (about $10.5 million)

* Will also carry out rights issue of 12,919,326 shares at same price (7.10 crowns per share) as in directed share issue