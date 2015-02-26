FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British American Tobacco FY adj EPS fell 3.9 pct
February 26, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-British American Tobacco FY adj EPS fell 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* Final dividend 100.6 pence per share

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 148.1 pence per share

* FY adjusted diluted EPS fell 3.9 percent to 208.1 pence

* FY revenue £13,971 mln

* FY operating margin, at current rates of exchange, grew by more than 50 basis points to 38.7 pct

* Intends to invest $4.7 billion to maintain a 42 pct shareholding in enlarged Reynolds American Inc, after its proposed deal with Lorrilard

* Expect trading environment to remain difficult in 2015

* Sees forex headwinds to continue to have a significant impact on both a transactional and translational level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

