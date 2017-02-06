Feb 6 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG :
* Resolves on cash capital increase with rights offering to finance the acquisition of
further retail properties
* Capital increase from authorized capital by up to 4,653,282 shares, corresponding to about
23.14 percent of the existing share capital, at a subscription price of 8.50 euros ($9.14)
* Net issue proceeds to be primarily used to finance the acquisition of further retail
properties
