Feb 6 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG :

* Resolves on cash capital increase with rights offering to finance the acquisition of further retail properties

* Capital increase from authorized capital by up to 4,653,282 shares, corresponding to about 23.14 percent of the existing share capital, at a subscription price of 8.50 euros ($9.14)

* Net issue proceeds to be primarily used to finance the acquisition of further retail properties