PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since November, politics and dollar boost

* European and U.S. politics dominate gold sentiment * Weak physical demand limits upside for now * Strong gold upside resistance at $1,229 (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai Feb 6 Gold climbed on Monday to its highest in nearly three months as worries about the political landscape in the United States and Europe and a subdued dollar reinforced investor interest. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,226.91 an ounce at 1441 GMT, having earlier touched $1,230.14 -- a