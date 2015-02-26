FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-E-Therapeutics
February 26, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-E-Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - E-therapeutics Plc

* E-therapeutics Plc - stmnt re share price movement

* Notes recent rise in its share price

* Believes that this yield of active compounds represents a proportion of those screened that is several orders of magnitude higher than published ranges

* Discovery and development activity at company otherwise continues in line with stated plans

* Intends to provide a further update in its full year results for year ended january 2015, expected to be released on 31 march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

