FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alstria Office REIT FY 2014 FFO of 47.6 mln euros, up 5.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alstria Office REIT FY 2014 FFO of 47.6 mln euros, up 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG :

* FY 2014 funds from operations (FFO) of 47.6 million euros ($53.36 million) (+5.1 pct)

* Says guidance for 2015: FFO expected to grow to 49 million euros

* FY 2014 revenues amounted to 101.8 million euros (-2.3 pct) and were fully in line with Alstria’s guidance of 102 million euros

* Net profit for year 2014 was 37.0 million euros

* Will propose to next annual general meeting a dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 revenues of 98 million euros and funds from operations (FFO) to grow by 3 pct to 49 million euros

* Says expected increase in FFO is mainly due to lower costs of debt, which will drop to 2.1 pct (cash cost of debt) from mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.