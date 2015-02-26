BRIEF-Alstria Office REIT FY 2014 FFO of 47.6 mln euros, up 5.1 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG :

* FY 2014 funds from operations (FFO) of 47.6 million euros ($53.36 million) (+5.1 pct)

* Says guidance for 2015: FFO expected to grow to 49 million euros

* FY 2014 revenues amounted to 101.8 million euros (-2.3 pct) and were fully in line with Alstria’s guidance of 102 million euros

* Net profit for year 2014 was 37.0 million euros

* Will propose to next annual general meeting a dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 revenues of 98 million euros and funds from operations (FFO) to grow by 3 pct to 49 million euros

* Says expected increase in FFO is mainly due to lower costs of debt, which will drop to 2.1 pct (cash cost of debt) from mid-2015