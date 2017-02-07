Feb 7 Hannover Re

* Says FY net profit 1.17 billion eur

* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros

* Says operating profit (EBIT) for 2016 amounts to roughly eur 1.69 billion (eur 1.76 billion)

* Says gross premium contracted as expected to eur 16.4 billion (eur 17.1 billion)