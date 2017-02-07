BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Hannover Re
* Says FY net profit 1.17 billion eur
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
* Says operating profit (EBIT) for 2016 amounts to roughly eur 1.69 billion (eur 1.76 billion)
* Says gross premium contracted as expected to eur 16.4 billion (eur 17.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.