BRIEF-Bank Coop FY 2016 operating income up 0.8 pct
* FY operating income rose by 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)(+ 0.8 pct)
Feb 7 Talanx AG
* Says dividend 1.35 eurper share versus 1.30 eurper share year ago
* Says achieves group net income of slightly above eur 900 million
* Says for 2017, Talanx raises outlook for group net income to around eur 800 million from previously at least eur 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating income rose by 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)(+ 0.8 pct)
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB