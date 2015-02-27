BRIEF-Rhoen-Klinikum says 2014 net profit at 1.23 bln euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum Ag

* news: rhön-klinikum ag: provisional figures for financial year 2014

* Says 2014 revenues amount to euro 1.51 billion

* Says 2014 ebitda stands at euro 1.41 billion due to sales transaction

* Says net consolidated profit amounts to euro 1.23 billion

* Says outlook for 2015: revenues between euro 1.08 billion and euro 1.12 billion,

* Says outlook for 2015: ebitda between euro 145 million and euro 155 million

* Says one-off effects will continue to influence corporate results during this financial year as well

* Says one-off effects will continue to a lesser degree than in the past two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)