BRIEF-Isra Vision Q1 revenue up 9 pct to EUR 23.8 mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* Continues profitable growth - successful start into financial year 2014/2015

* Q1 revenue increase of 9 percent to 23.8 million euros ($27 million); (Q1 13/14: 21.9 million euros)

* Q1 EBT growth plus 10 percent to 4.4 million euros (Q1 13/14: 4.0 million euros)

* Dividend recommendation for financial year 13/14 raised to 0.39 euros (PY: 0.35 euros)

* Q1 EBIT increases 11 percent to 4.6 million euros

* Q1 EPS after taxes (EPS) increase to 0.69 euros (Q1 13/14: 0.64 euros)

* Plans a profitable revenue increase for entire 2014/2015 financial year in double-digit growth rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)