BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Paion AG
* Capital increase; preliminary, unaudited key group financial figures for 2016
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to 20.1 million euros (previous year: net loss of 28.2 million euros)
* Revenues in 2016 amounted to 4.3 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros)
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 30.1 million euros as of 31 december 2016 (31 december 2015: 32.7 million euros)
* Should development, filing and approval through cosmo in procedural sedation in U.S. go according to plan, paion will not need additional funding to bring remimazolam to U.S. Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision