BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO to issue foreign bonds of $500 mln
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
Feb 7 Nn Group NV :
* NN Group acquires 5.3 pct stake in Delta Lloyd
* Acquired 24,618,525 shares held by Talpa Beheer B.V. through a private transaction against a consideration of 5.36 euros ($5.72) per share, representing total value of 131.96 million euros
* Consideration was paid from the cash capital available at the holding company
* NN Group holds 36,273,626 shares, representing 7.8 pct of the aggregate number of issued and outstanding ordinary and preference shares in the capital of Delta Lloyd and 8.0 pct of the issued and outstanding ordinary share capital of Delta Lloyd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank) with a Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank are simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Defa