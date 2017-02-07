Feb 7 Nn Group NV :

* NN Group acquires 5.3 pct stake in Delta Lloyd

* Acquired 24,618,525 shares held by Talpa Beheer B.V. through a private transaction against a consideration of 5.36 euros ($5.72) per share, representing total value of 131.96 million euros

* Consideration was paid from the cash capital available at the holding company

* NN Group holds 36,273,626 shares, representing 7.8 pct of the aggregate number of issued and outstanding ordinary and preference shares in the capital of Delta Lloyd and 8.0 pct of the issued and outstanding ordinary share capital of Delta Lloyd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)