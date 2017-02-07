BRIEF-S&T Motiv to pay annual dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Grammer AG :
* FY revenue rose 19 percent to 1.69 billion euros ($1.80 billion)
* 70 percent increase in EBIT to 72 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co completed repurchase of 3.0 million shares for 4.43 billion yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Feb. 8
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 7 Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper mine told Reuters.