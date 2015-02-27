FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Init preliminary FY revenues up to EUR 103.0 mln
#Communications Equipment
February 27, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Init preliminary FY revenues up to EUR 103.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - init innovation in traffic systems AG :

* Preliminary figures for 2014: revenues and EBIT again increased

* FY EBIT increased to 18.7 million euros ($21 million); (2013: 17.7 million euros)

* FY revenues rose to a new record of 103.0 million euros (2013: 100.1 million euros)

* FY net profit remained unchanged at 12.1 million euros

* To submit a proposal to distribute a consistently high dividend of 0.80 euros per share entitled to dividend (2013: 0.80 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

