BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Q4 net interest income drops to DKK 395.3 mln
* Q4 net interest income 395.3 million Danish crowns ($56.88 million) versus 415.8 million crowns year ago
Feb 8 Skanska AB
* Says invests EUR 33 mln, about SEK 310 mln, in second phase of an office project in Budapest, Hungary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q4 net interest income 395.3 million Danish crowns ($56.88 million) versus 415.8 million crowns year ago
* Said on Wednesday that it launches its 5.0 million euro ($5.35 million) capital increase
* Considering offers from local and foreign investors interested to buy co's stake in Aref Investment Group Source:(http://bit.ly/2kWfHuq) Further company coverage: