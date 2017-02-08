Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Feb 8 Aker Solutions Asa
* Aker Solutions secures two global engineering framework accords from BP
* Value of agreements depends on amount of work requested by BP. Orders will be booked as they are received
* First contract is for feasibility and concept engineering and second is for feed services covering full range of upstream developments
* Each agreement is for three years with options to extend for two years. Work will involve aker solutions teams globally
* "The agreements expand on our recently signed subsea framework contracts with BP," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions
* "We can now apply our full range of expertise from subsea to surface to drive efficiency and maximize value for a key customer." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 7 Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, a Canadian oil explorer, will list on London's junior AIM market on Wednesday, raising 4.8 million pounds ($6 million) to help finance a drilling campaign offshore Guyana with partner Tullow Oil.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 Sibanye Gold is hunting for another South African platinum asset with a focus on smelting and refining, but a deal is unlikely this year as its seeks to fund its acquisition of U.S. producer Stillwater , its CEO said on Monday.