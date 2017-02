Feb 10 Telenet Group Holding NV:

* Telenet welcomes Lycamobile on its mobile network and sells Ortel Mobile to Lycamobile

* Combined customer base of Lycamobile and Ortel Mobile in Belgium is approx. 1 million customers

* CEO, John Porter, says "we plan to invest up to 250 million euros ($266.43 million) in the upgrade of our mobile infrastructure of which most will be completed by mid-2018"