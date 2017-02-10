Feb 10 Suess Microtec AG:

* Publication of the preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2016 - order entry in Q4 2016 slightly above expectations

* Q4 order entry with 59.5 million euros ($63.41 million) above expectations

* FY sales of 177.6 million euros (previous year: 148.5 million euros) in last fiscal year and booked an order entry of 161.1 million euros (previous year: 188.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT came in at 11.1 million euros (previous year: 5.0 million euros)

* EBIT-expectation for FY 2017 again between 9 million to 13 million euros, despite lower sales

* Increased sales guidance for 2017 at 160 million to 170 million euros