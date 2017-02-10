Feb 10 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* Continues to focus on core business and sells financial investment in project development company for a high capital gain

* Has sold its 25 pct interest in Squadra Immobilien GmbH & Co. KGaA to a German investor for 7.2 million euros ($7.67 million)

* Generated a capital gain of around 4.2 million euros from sale of interest