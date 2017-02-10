UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Feb 10 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
* Continues to focus on core business and sells financial investment in project development company for a high capital gain
* Has sold its 25 pct interest in Squadra Immobilien GmbH & Co. KGaA to a German investor for 7.2 million euros ($7.67 million)
* Generated a capital gain of around 4.2 million euros from sale of interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund