Feb 10 Elementis Plc :
* Elementis announces personal care acquisition
* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc.
From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an
enterprise value of us$360 million
* Summitreheis will become part of an enlarged personal care
business within elementis
* Acquisition enterprise value is equivalent to
approximately 11.8x summitreheis expected underlying ebitda for
2016 (including run rate cost synergies)
* Can confirm that it expects earnings per share for year to
31 december 2016 to be in line with current market expectations
* Board confirms that its consideration of special dividends
in respect of 2016 will not be impacted by acquisition
