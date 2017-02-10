Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo
wants to triple its number of members at the board of
Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around
42 percent.
* Topdanmark says Sampo has announced it wants to increase
its number of members from one to three
* Sampo to propose Ricard Wennerklint and Petri Niemisvirta
as new members; current board member Birgitte Nielsen not to
seek re-election
* Topdanmark says it is expected that Torbjorn Magnusson,
who is the current representative of Sampo, will become the
chairman of the board after AGM on April 4
* Sampo is also proposing for Topdanmark shareholders to
scrap share buybacks and reinstate dividend payouts
* Sampo launched a mandatory takeover offer for Topdanmark
last year, but offered no premium
* Sampo - which also owns Topdanmark's rival If as well as a
fifth of shares in Nordea Bank - is expected to take
over the remaining share in Topdanmark at some point at a right
price
