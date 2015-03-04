BRIEF-Lookers sees more growth this year after 2014 profits rise

March 4 (Reuters) - Lookers Plc
* Final dividend 1.87 penceper share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 2.84 penceper share
* Fy revenue increased 23% to £3.04 billion (2013: £2.46 billion)
* Operating profit increased 31% to £76.6 million (2013: £58.4 million)
* Adjusted profit before tax increased 35% to £65.0 million (2013: £48.1 million)
* Proposed final dividend of 1.87p per share - total dividend per share up 10% at 2.84p (2013: 2.58p)
* Further confidence that we can continue to grow business in 2015.