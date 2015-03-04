FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lookers sees more growth this year after 2014 profits rise
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lookers sees more growth this year after 2014 profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Lookers Plc

* Final dividend 1.87 penceper share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 2.84 penceper share

* Fy revenue increased 23% to £3.04 billion (2013: £2.46 billion)

* Operating profit increased 31% to £76.6 million (2013: £58.4 million)

* Adjusted profit before tax increased 35% to £65.0 million (2013: £48.1 million)

* Proposed final dividend of 1.87p per share - total dividend per share up 10% at 2.84p (2013: 2.58p)

* Further confidence that we can continue to grow business in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
