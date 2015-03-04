FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melrose FY headline pretax profit up 21 pct
March 4, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Melrose FY headline pretax profit up 21 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc

* FY revenue from continuing operations 1.38 billion stg versus 1.47 billion stg year ago

* Final dividend 5.3 pence per share

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 8.1 pence per share

* Audited results for year ended 31 december 2014

* Headline profit before tax of 213 million stg, up 21 pct (11 pct at actual currency) and headline proforma EPS of 15.3 pence

* Elster profits up by two thirds (circa 80 million stg) in two full years of ownership

* Elster now delivering revenue and order intake growth, up +9 pct and +6 pct respectively in second half of 2014

* Brush (revenue -3 pct and profit -7 pct) suffering from a tough OEM generator end market

* Return of capital of 200 million stg (18.7p per share) to be paid on 16 March 2015 alongside a 13 for 14 share consolidation

* Final proposed dividend of 5.3 pence per share (2013: 5.0 pence)

* “We look forward to a further acquisition in due course to continue our success”- Christopher Miller, chairman of Melrose Industries Plc

* World economy continues to be geographically patchy

* Strength in USA is mirrored by weakness in most of continental and central europe - a situation which seems unlikely to change in near future

* Adjusting for currency effects, our group is trading in line with management expectations for 2015 despite expected downturn in performance at Brush

* In our Elster businesses, we see potential for good demand and growth prospects, as indeed we have seen in second half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

