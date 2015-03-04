FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BayWa FY revenues down to 15.2 billion euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BayWa FY revenues down to 15.2 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - BayWa AG :

* Rallies in fourth quarter and plans to raise dividend further

* Group recorded FY revenues of 15.2 billion euros ($16.9 billion) (2013: around 16.0 billion euros)

* Taking into account factors that do not influence the operating business, Group achieved FY EBIT of around 147 million euros (2013: 222 million euros) in total

* To raise dividend for 2014 from 0.75 euros to 0.80 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
