Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
Feb 14 Aryzta AG:
* Has increased the covenant headroom under its senior revolving credit facility, thereby providing the group with enhanced financial flexibility
* Owen Killian, CEO; Patrick Mceniff, CFO/COO; and JOHN YAMIN, CEO Americas, all members of Aryzta Executive Management, tendered their resignations and intend to step down from their respective roles at the end of the current FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* US Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings
Feb 15 PepsiCo Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company benefited from its cost-cutting programs and higher demand for its healthier beverages and snacks in North America.