Feb 14 Grammer AG:

* To issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of 60 million euros ($63.73 million) to strategic partner

* Mandatory convertible bond will be convertible into shares of company equivalent to approximately 9.2 percent of its share capital

* Conversion price amounts to 56.4734 euros while bond has a coupon of 1.625 percent

* Will be using proceeds from issue to finance its strategic growth in Germany as well as internationally and for general company purposes