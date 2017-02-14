BRIEF-Auto Partner Jan. revenue up 35.14 pct yoy
* Jan. revenue 60.7 million zlotys ($14.89 million), up 35.14 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0755 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Grammer AG:
* To issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of 60 million euros ($63.73 million) to strategic partner
* Mandatory convertible bond will be convertible into shares of company equivalent to approximately 9.2 percent of its share capital
* Conversion price amounts to 56.4734 euros while bond has a coupon of 1.625 percent
* Will be using proceeds from issue to finance its strategic growth in Germany as well as internationally and for general company purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
