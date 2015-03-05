FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vita 34 preliminary FY 2014 sales revenues up to EUR 13.8 mln
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 5, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vita 34 preliminary FY 2014 sales revenues up to EUR 13.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2014

* Total operating revenue increased to 15.2 million euros ($17 million) in fiscal year 2014 and was 2.7 percent higher than prior year’s value of 14.8 million euros

* FY sales revenues increased to 13.8 million euros following 13.6 million euros in fiscal year 2013

* FY EBITDA improved from 2.7 million euros in fiscal year 2013 to 2.8 million euros in reporting period

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased as well and amounted to 1.7 million euros in fiscal year 2014, following 1.5 million euros prior year

* Sees 2015 expects a total operating revenue and an EBITDA at level of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.