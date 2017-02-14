Feb 14 Kesko Oyj:

* Kesko's sales increased in January

* Sales in January 2017 totalled 827.4 million euros ($877.95 million), which was up 33.3 pct

* In comparable terms, excluding impact of business arrangements, sales in local currencies increased by 5.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)