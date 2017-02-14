UPDATE 1-Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
Feb 14 Precise Biometrics Ab:
* Continued growth and strategic acquisition
* Q4 consolidated net sales increased to SEK 25.7 (23.5) million.
* Q4 operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) totaled SEK 3.8 (6.7) million.
* Q4 cash flow from operations improved to SEK 11.8 (8.8) million
* Says expects net sales for full year to be in line with net sales for 2016
* Says anticipates a weaker revenue development during the first half of the year because of reduced revenues from FPC
* Says expects gradually increasing volumes starting from the second half of the year
* CEO says "I am confident that Precise Biometrics thereafter will continue to have a high growth considering our position in the market." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.