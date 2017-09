BRIEF-Inmarsat sees 2015 trading environment similar to 2014

March 5 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc

* Fy revenue $1.29 billion versus $1.26 billion year ago

* Final dividend $0.3026 per share

* Total dividend up 5 percent to $0.4894 per share

* Fy EBITDA rose 8 percent to $701 million

* Total revenues $1,285.9m (2013: $1,261.9m)

* Ebitda $701.0m (2013: $648.8m)

* Profit after tax $341.1m (2013: $102.6m)

* Trading environment in 2015 is expected to be broadly similar to 2014

* Trading environment in 2015 is expected to be broadly similar to 2014