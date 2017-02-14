Feb 14 Yoc AG:

* Substantially surpasses revenue forecast made in November 2016 for Q4 of 2016

* According to preliminary calculations, Q4 revenue is estimated to reach 3.95 million euros ($4.19 million) (Q4/2015: 3.2 million euros)

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4 of 2016 are estimated to amount to 0.15 million to 0.2 million euros (Q4/2015: -0.1 million euros)