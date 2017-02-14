BRIEF-Macromill announces IPO on March 22
* Says its stock will begin trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, under the symbol "3978.T"
Feb 14 Yoc AG:
* Substantially surpasses revenue forecast made in November 2016 for Q4 of 2016
* According to preliminary calculations, Q4 revenue is estimated to reach 3.95 million euros ($4.19 million) (Q4/2015: 3.2 million euros)
* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4 of 2016 are estimated to amount to 0.15 million to 0.2 million euros (Q4/2015: -0.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its stock will begin trading on Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 22, under the symbol "3978.T"
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
* 9 month revenue 70.3 million euros ($74.3 million) versus 47.8 million euros a year ago