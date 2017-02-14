BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 Patrizia Immobilien AG:
* Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings forecast
* Total operating income for 2016 is expected to rise to 283 million euros ($299.24 million), exceeding most recent forecast of at least 265 million euros
* Past two financial years were also characterised by transactions, with sale of Harald portfolio in 2016 and Südewo in 2015
* Excluding contribution of these transactions to Patrizia's results, a total recurring operating income of 73 million euros is expected for 2016
* Total management fees increased by 14 per cent to 189 million euros in 2016 from 165 million euros in 2015 (excluding performance fees for Südewo exit) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.