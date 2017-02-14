Feb 14 Patrizia Immobilien AG:

* Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings forecast

* Total operating income for 2016 is expected to rise to 283 million euros ($299.24 million), exceeding most recent forecast of at least 265 million euros

* Past two financial years were also characterised by transactions, with sale of Harald portfolio in 2016 and Südewo in 2015

* Excluding contribution of these transactions to Patrizia's results, a total recurring operating income of 73 million euros is expected for 2016

* Total management fees increased by 14 per cent to 189 million euros in 2016 from 165 million euros in 2015 (excluding performance fees for Südewo exit)