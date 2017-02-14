BRIEF-Hunan Sundy Science and Technology proposes 2016 dividend payment
Feb 15 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :
Feb 14 Easy Software AG:
* Corrects its profit and loss forecast for 2016
* A major reason for this deviation is postponing projects, both domestic and foreign, to 2017
* Additionally, company did not succeed in providing sufficient resources in SAP environment to serve all queries and contracts
* Also, UK's brexit vote and Turkish political situation have had negative impact on income. Cloud business also fell short of expectations
* Based on temporary figures as of Dec. 31, 2016, management board now assumes that a deviation in operating EBITDA of -35% to -40% is to be expected for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.