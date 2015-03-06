BRIEF-Just Retirement places 50 mln shares at 162 pence per share

March 6 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* Secondary placing of shares

* Placing of approximately 50 mln ordinary shares in Just Retirement Group Plc

* Sold approximately 50 mln ordinary shares of Just Retirement at a price of 162 pence per share

* Following completion of placing, Avallux will hold approximately 52 percent Of company’s issued share capital

* Raising gross sale proceeds of approximately 81 mln stg through placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)