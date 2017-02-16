FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf: changes in composition of management and supervisory board
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf: changes in composition of management and supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf AG :

* Changes in composition of management board and supervisory board

* Chairman of management board of Diebold Nixdorf, Eckard Heidloff, today agreed with supervisory board to discontinue his engagement with company effective as of 31 March 2017

* As Heidloff's successor supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf ag has appointed former deputy chairman of management board and chief financial officer dr. Jürgen Wunram

* In light of this and together with mr. Heyden and dr. Näher management board will, in future, consist of five members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

