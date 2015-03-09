FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitewood REFF says intends to raise up to 125 mln stg via IPO
March 9, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Whitewood REFF says intends to raise up to 125 mln stg via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Whitewood Reff Ltd

* Intention to float - UKLA

* Intention to raise up to £125 million to offer secured profit sharing loans on office property markets primarily in Benelux region

* Placing and offer for subscription of shares of up to 125 million ordinary shares in company of £1 each

* Admission and commencement of trading are currently expected to take place on or around 19 March 2015

* Investment adviser is Whitewood Capital REIM Ltd, an affiliate of Whitewood Group

* Finncap Limited is acting as sole broker, sponsor and bookrunner in relation to issue Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

