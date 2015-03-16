FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software sees EBITDA increase by EUR 3-4 mln p.a. for next years
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 16, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software sees EBITDA increase by EUR 3-4 mln p.a. for next years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* 2014 group sales amounted to 140.02 million euros ($147.11 million) (previous year: 125.83 / +11 pct)

* Medium-term outlook: 3-4 million euros EBITDA increase p.a. expected

* FY 2014 dividend remains stable at 0.20 euros and will again be paid out free of withholding tax

* In 2015 net result is estimated to remain roughly on 2014 level

* In 2016 will have additional tailwind, as amortization will drop by more than 1.5 million euros, so targets EPS at 43 to 50 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9518 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.