BRIEF-Bionor Pharma announces results from analysis of cure HIV study
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bionor Pharma announces results from analysis of cure HIV study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Announces promising results from an interim analysis of the functional cure HIV study REDUC Part B

* Says proprietary peptide vaccine, Vacc-4x, is a safe and tolerated potential functional cure for HIV

* HDAC inhibitor romidepsin (Istodax, Celgene) are explored as a possible treatment regimen to reduce persistent latent viral reservoir in HIV infected patients on anti-retroviral treatment

* Administration of romidepsin leads to activation of virus in infected CD4+ T cells

* Administration of Vacc-4x prior to an HDAC inhibitor enables killing of re-activated virus

* Results indicate a reduction of total HIV dna levels in CD4+ cells

