May 4 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Q1 revenue 24.1 million euros ($27 million)

* Full-Year 2015 guidance confirmed

* Based on results of Q1 Alstria confirms its guidance for FY 2015: revenues of 98 million euros and FFO of 49 million euros Source text for Eikon:

