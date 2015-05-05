FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CENIT Q1 EBIT up 10.7 pct at 2.4 mln euros
May 5, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CENIT Q1 EBIT up 10.7 pct at 2.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - CENIT AG :

* Increases Q1 EBIT by 10.7 pct, sales in line with expectations

* Q1 sales revenues of 30.426 million euros ($33.90 million)(prior year: 29.793 million euros /2.1 pct)

* Q1 EBIT of 2.402 million euros (prior year: 2.171 million euros /10.7 pct)

* Sees in FY 2015 sales growth by 3 pct

* Sees in FY 2015 rise of about 5 pct in earnings (EBIT), which will be contributed to by both business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

