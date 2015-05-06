FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xin Holding Guernsey Ltd sells 19.4 mln shares in XXL ASA at NOK 80/share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Xin Holding Guernsey Ltd sells 19.4 mln shares in XXL ASA at NOK 80/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - XXL ASA

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited has today sold 19,400,000 shares in XXL, representing 14% of the share capital and voting rights in XXL, by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional and other professional investors.

* The shares were sold at a price of NOK 80 per share vs Tuesday’s closing price at NOK 83

* By this transaction, XIN Holding Guernsey Limited’s shareholding in XXL is reduced from 28.1% to 14.1% equal to 19,465,041 shares

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited is a subsidiary of EQT V Limited

* ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Goldman Sachs International are bookrunners for the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

