BRIEF-Progress-Werk Oberkirch Q1 net income stable at 3.2 mln euros

May 6 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Revenues of 99.6 million euros ($111.80 million) (year ago: 99.8 million euros) and total output of 103.3 million euros (year ago: 100.5 million euros) in first three months

* Q1 EBIT declined to 5.6 million euros (year ago: 6.0 million euros)

* Q1 net income for period was at previous year’s level of 3.2 million euros

* Fully confirm our forecast for 2015 fiscal year and continue to expect an increase in revenues to approximately 400 million euros and an improvement in EBIT to roughly 19 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)