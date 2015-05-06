FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Integrated Diagnostics Holdings says LSE IPO priced at $4.45 per share
May 6, 2015

BRIEF-Integrated Diagnostics Holdings says LSE IPO priced at $4.45 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Integrated Diagnostics Holding Co (IPO-INDI.CA)

* Announcement of offer price for IPO on the LSE

* Announces successful pricing of its IPO of ordinary shares at $4.45 per ordinary share

* Offer comprises 65.2 million shares at an offer price of $4.45 per ordinary share

* Based on offer price and number of shares in issue market capitalisation of co at listing will be $668 million.

* Conditional trading on LSE expected to start this morning; unconditional trading expected to start on 11 may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
