BRIEF-Intershop Communications Q1 revenues up 17 pct to 10.0 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
May 6, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intershop Communications Q1 revenues up 17 pct to 10.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Publishes figures for first three months of 2015

* Revenues of 10.0 million euros ($11.24 million) in first three months of 2015, which represents a decline of 17 pct on same period of previous year

* Q1 EBIT improves but stays negative: -0.4 million euros (previous year: -1.7 million euros)

* Net result for Q1 of 2015 totalled -0.5 million euros(previous year: -1.8 million euros)

* In medium run will further reduce dependence on individual large customers and return to profitable growth on basis of a strong increase in number of new customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

