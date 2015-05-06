BRIEF-Arve Regland appointed new CEO of Entra

May 6 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* The Board of Directors of Entra ASA has appointed Arve Regland as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

* Arve Regland has been Entra’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since January 2014 and acting CEO since February this year when the previous CEO Klaus-Anders Nysteen decided to leave Entra to take up a similar position in Lindorff Group

* Says following today’s appointment Entra will start a process to recruit a new CFO

