May 6 (Reuters) - UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* FY EBITDA amounts to 4.512 million euros ($5 million)

* FY 2014 revenues grow by 7 percent to 48.436 million euros

* FY EBIT improves by 1.681 million euros to 2.797 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)