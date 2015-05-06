FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithkline sees 2015 earnings fall before pick-up
#Intel
May 6, 2015 / 11:11 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithkline sees 2015 earnings fall before pick-up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Q1 core eps fell 16 percent to 17.3 pence

* Q1 core eps fell 16 percent to 17.3 pence

* Group revenue expected to grow at a cagr of low-to-mid single digits over five year period 2016-2020 on cer basis

* Q1 core eps 17.3p (consensus 17.4 pence)

* Vaccines sales expected to grow at a cagr of mid-to-high single digit

* Decision taken to retain existing holding in viiv healthcare reflecting updated strong positive outlook

* Q1 revenue £5.6 billion (consensus 5,620 million stg)

* Pharmaceuticals sales expected to grow at a cagr of low single digits with possible introduction of generic advair in us factored

* Group expects to pay annual ordinary dividend of 80p for each of next three years (2015-2017)

* Consumer healthcare sales expected to grow at a cagr of mid single digits

* Return of transaction net proceeds to be reduced to £1 billion, paid as special dividend with q4 2015 ordinary dividend

* Transaction cost savings programme to be accelerated with over 50% of total synergies of £1 billion now expected in 2016 (versus 2017)

* Pharmaceuticals sales expected to grow at a cagr of low single digits with possible introduction of generic advair in us factored into this assessment

* For 2015, our financial performance will be impacted by dilutive effect of transaction and flow through of headwinds encountered in 2014

* Cost savings programme broadly complete by end of 2017 (versus 2019)

* Sustained improvement in performance with revenues and earnings expected to grow in cagr terms over five year period 2016 to 2020 on a cer basis

* Total annual benefits of £3 billion from combination of existing restructuring and synergy programmes

* Cost savings expected to be largely delivered by end of 2017 within existing cost estimates but with an accelerated rate of expenditure

* Group core eps expected to grow at cagr of mid-to-high single digits over five year period 2016-2020 on a cer basis

* 2015 core eps expected to decline at a percentage rate in high teens (cer)

* Group reaffirms commitment to current credit ratings

* Company continues to expect sales of advair to decline, but with ongoing transition to newer products, total respiratory sales are expected to return to growth in 2016

* In 2015, core eps is expected to decline at a percentage rate in high teens on a cer basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

