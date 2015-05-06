BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins EUR 45 million contract from truck manufacturer

May 6 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Kongsberg Automotive’s Fluid Transfer Systems business area has received a contract award from one of the world’s premier manufacturers of trucks, buses and engines worth an estimated 45 million euros ($50.54 million) over its duration
* Award is for the ABC Air Brake couplings system which is manufactured in Raufoss Norway, and confirms the supply of existing products along with a doubling of the volume in the coming 3 years
$1 = 0.8904 euros Gdynia Newsroom